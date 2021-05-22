Covid-19 Update: 439 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 330 new coronavirus cases along with 439 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 200 contacts of active cases and 130 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 215,160. The total recoveries now stands at 210,589. The death toll is at 543. At present there are 4028 active cases in Qatar.

There are 10 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 310. One person was admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 161 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new entry rules

14,879 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3119 people were tested for the first time. Till 199,1728 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

28,287 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,261,903.