 Covid-19 Update:  Coronavirus cases decreases in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The daily cases is dipping in the country. Less than 3 lakh cases were reported in the country for the sixth day in a row. The daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new COVID-19 cases for the 9th consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases along with 357,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 2,62,89,290. In this 2,30,70,365 have recovered. The death toll is at 2,95,525. At present there are 29,23,400 active cases.

The recovery rate is at 87.76%. A total of 19,33,72,819 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,58,895 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested up to May 21 for Covid-19. Of these 20,66,285 samples were tested on Friday.