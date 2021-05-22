Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Bahrain

Manama: The daily number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in Bahrain. Bahrain has reported record daily number of cases on Friday. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

2858 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain on Friday. The newly diagnosed cases include 957 expats. 1560 new recoveries were also reported. 14 deaths due to coronavirus were also reported.

The overall infection tally has reached at 212,151. The total recoveries now stands at 191,522. The death toll is at 802.At present there are 19,835 active cases in Bahrain. In this 349 are admitted in hospitals. And 198 patients were admitted in ICUs. Till now 44,51,037 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Bahrain.