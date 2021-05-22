Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate declined in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has declined in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also declined. The recovery rate reached at 96.4%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1142 new coronavirus cases along with 1089 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 336 were recorded in Riyadh, 250 in Makkah, 158 in the Eastern Province, 97 in Madinah, 60 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 37 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 25 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 11 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.

Till now 439,847 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 423,795 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7237. At present there are 8815 active cases in the country. In this 1329 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 12.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.