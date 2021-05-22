Eternally grateful: Sushmita Sen on 27 years of her Miss Universe Victory

Sushmita Sen celebrated 27 years of her Miss Universe win with a delightful post on Instagram. Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe beauty pageant on May 21, 1994, and made history as she is the first Indian to win the competition.

On Instagram, Sushmita shared a throwback picture from her younger days and penned a note, which reads, “Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA ??…Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines ???? That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever…it made History!!??”

The actress also mentioned Carolina Gomez in her post as she said, “Thank you #MissColombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!! Thank you to all the kind and loving people, from around the globe that touched my life from a VERY young age and inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!”

She concluded the note with a special message for her fans and followers and also thanked them for their blessings and lovely wishes: “The abundant Universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs” Choose wisely!!???? #MissUniverse1994 #India Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings…I celebrate with you…ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly ??????”

Miss Universe 1994 was held at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines. 77 contestants participated. Outgoing titleholder Dayanara Torres of Puerto Rico crowned Sushmita Sen. Carolina Gomez of Colombia was the first runner-up of the pageant in 1994.

Sushmita Sen made her debut in Bollywood in 1996 with Dastak and starred in the films like Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Filhaal, and Main Hoon Na, and several others.