Global system outage resolved, Virgin Australia apologies for delays

May 22, 2021, 08:07 am IST

On Friday, Virgin Australia has apologised to those affected by the interruption of a global system, which influenced check-in and boarding systems.

Among many globally to experience the Sabre systems outage the airline was one of the third-party IT system used for check-in, boarding and flight bookings. It also impacted REX, JetBlue, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Earlier there were daelay across the network as the airline checked in passengers for flights manually but the systems issue was resolved shortly before 7 pm yesterday.

The company said in a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning, “While it has since been resolved, the impacts on our guests were felt right across our domestic network, and on behalf of Virgin Australia, we apologise for the disruption to their weekend travel plans.”

“We are working closely with Sabre to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent these outages from reoccurring.”

Sabre is investigating the cause of the outage, the airline said.

