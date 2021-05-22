India Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorm, rain on May 24,25

Mumbai: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in some parts of the country. IMD Predicted rain and thunderstorm in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state. The weather agency said that the rain is due to a cyclonic circulation that has been formed in the Bay of Bengal.

IMD also informed that the southwest monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. And the cyclonic circulation formed in the bay of Bengal may turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” by May 25. This will bring bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on Monday and Tuesday.