Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shares an emotional note on missing his father’s guidance in life

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday, took to social media and shared a throwback picture of his father along with a penned note for him. In the note, he opened up on the dilemma and insecurities that he has been going through without his father’s guidance in his life. He also added that though he is ‘falling in love with attention’, ‘it’s all for nothing’.

Babil wrote, “Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt myself, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing.”

Reacting to his post, celebs and fans shared their thoughts and poured love. Actor Sandhya Mridul wrote, “It’s hard but not hopeless but someday it will make sense… I know this .. sending love.”

Babil made his Bollywood plans public last year. Babil, who has studied filmmaking in London, often shares pictures and anecdotes about his late father teaching him valuable life lessons and about the craft of cinema. Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, an Anvitaa Dutt directorial, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.