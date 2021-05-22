It’s exactly been one month dad, we miss you: Hina Khan

Television actress Hina Khan lost her father one month back due to a heart attack. His sudden demise shocked all the family members and they are yet to recover from the loss. Hina is often seen sharing throwback pictures with her father on Instagram. And recently, the actress shared a throwback video of him and other family members.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram handle on May 20, the actress wrote, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad…We Miss you.” In the video, Hina gifted a radio to her father. She is also singing the song ‘Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala’ and her family then joins in. Some happy moments they shared.

On the work front, she was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress played a negative role and was highly appreciated. She is also seen as a fashion icon. Her new music video Patthar Wargi has released.