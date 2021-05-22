Karan Johar shares throwback picture with Aditya Chopra on his 50th Birthday

On Aditya Chopra’s 50th birthday, his close friend Karan Johar pulled out a throwback photo featuring the two and baby Aryan Khan on social media on Friday. Along with the picture of both Karan also wrote an emotional note to recall some special memories and moments.

On Instagram, Karan wrote Aditya as an ‘unstoppable visionary’ and busted myths about Aditya’s existence in jest since the filmmaker has rarely been seen in public.

His note read: “And just like that he’s 50! So many memories … so many movies… so many moments… He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend, and chachu to my kids! Love you so much, Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!)” Karan detailed, “pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!”.

Interestingly, Aditya’s directorial debut ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ featured Shah Rukh in the lead while Karan essayed a cameo in this film. Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond. The post by Karan was an old picture captured in Goa which had the two filmmakers in frame with Karan holding up a kid with him, which he hinted in the caption might be Aryan Khan since the click was credited to Shah Rukh Khan.