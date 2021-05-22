Man arrested for pretending to be District Magistrate to attend girlfriend’s birthday party

Guwahati: Assam police arrested a man pretending to be the Magistrate of Titabar from Jorhat on 19th May.

The accused was identified as Biswajit Dutta. He was arrested by Chinamara police after claiming to be the District magistrate. He had a printout in front of a car he rented to attend his girlfriend’s birthday party in Dhekiajuli, Assam, which reads “District Magistrate.” He also hired a driver, pretended to be DM in front of him, and concealed his real identity. The driver said, “I took him to a birthday party and he told me he will stay there. I was asked to go back and he called me again and I took him to many areas. My overall oil expenses were around Rs. 5000.”

An official from the Chinamara Police Station said, “As per the information, he visits the police stations and takes photos of him and tries to establish the links with the police so that he can blackmail shopkeepers later who violate lockdown protocols and take money from them.”

Biswajit Dutta has a history of executing acts of this nature. He claimed to be a Juvenile Lawyer and a member of the District Child Protection Service. During the first lockdown in 2020, he pretended to be a doctor and even sold tobacco items. The inquiry is going on, and more information is expected soon.