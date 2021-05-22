Mosque in Coimbatore turned into a counselling centre for Covid patients

Coimbatore: In Coimbatore, a 40-year-old mosque has been turned into a counselling-and-helpline centre for Covid patients. As prayers are not held due to lockdown, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Students Islamic Organisation hit upon the idea. The centre started working on Friday.

The centre, established at the Masjidhul Hudha mosque in Karumbukadai, will lead those who seek support on Covid treatment facilities. Conversing to Express, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind MS Sabeer Ali said, “We offer two services — help public get required information on bed availability in the district and counsel patients on improving their physical and mental health.”

He said that many do not know how to access these portals, though the details of vacant beds are available on the government website and triage centre. The centre has got 75 doctors to counsel people free of cost. Sabeer said 50 people called on the first day.

As per a coordinator from the centre, “It is normal for everyone to feel stressed, confused, scared, or angry when they are being advised to isolate themselves. They need guidance to maintain mental health and psychosocial support. We hope that the centre would be of use to many people.”