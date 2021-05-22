Mumbai police’s hilarious take on COVID-19 using Bollywood actors dialogues: ‘BeBollyGood’

The Mumbai Police is known for its quirky ways infusing information with witty content in their posts on social media. Not only are these posts funny, but they definitely get the point across. Mumbai has been under a lockdown due to COVID-19 for over a month now and city police has been posting regularly on their social media handles asking people to act like responsible citizens and stay home.

Like always, bringing their A-game forward, the law enforcement agency on Friday made use of some famous Bollywood stars – from Rajesh Khanna to Deepika Padukone – to remind people about Covid-19 restrictions and protocol.

Kicking off their #BeBollyGood campaign across social media sites, the cops used Rajesh Khanna’s iconic lines from Amar Prem to urge all to order food at home and not venture out. As Khanna in the in the film had said ‘Pushpa, I hate tears’, the police gave it an interesting twist, writing:

“Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey… ”

Any movie game is incomplete without a mention of Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood. So, next up, the cops used his image and name to remind how to wear a mask properly. “‘Big-B’ lunder — wearing your mask below nose,” read a poster featuring the iconic actor.

“Not wearing a mask properly is not your ‘tradition, prestige, discipline’!”

The force added in Marathi, in a witty reference to his 2000 superhit film Mohabbatein.

The Police’s social media managers used Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Kajol’s name to say that no amount of cajoling can convince the cops to consider non-essential things as important. “You can’t ‘Kajol’ us thinking getting chocolates is essential,” the force wrote, adding “Cheater, cheater, cheater…That’s what you are!” referring to hit Karan Johar movie.

In the caption, the police force also added:

“‘I have sanitizer in my hand, Raj! Reason ‘What to fear if it is sanitised’”.

Mumbai Police used Ayushmann Khurrana’s name in a poster to say, “‘Ayush, Mann’ ja — it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily.”

Using Vidya Balan’s hit dialogue from ‘The Dirty Picture’, the force in its post wrote,

“‘Safety sirf teen cheezon ki wajah se milti hain – Precaution Precaution Precaution – Aur staying home precaution hai’. “Gain ‘Vidya’ at home ‘Balan you can meet your classmates later,”.

So, once again, Mumbai police’s social media team has grabbed eyeballs with their distinctive and informative posts. From Instagram to Twitter, the filmy posts have been getting a lot of love and appreciation from netizens who loved the Bollywood reference and lauded the team for their pun-game.