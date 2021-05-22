Popular Music Composer Raam Laxman dies at 79.

Music composer Laxman of the Raam-Laxman duo passed away in Nagpur last night. The 79-year-old composer had composed for Sooraj Barjatya films including ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. His real name was Vijay Patil.

It is learnt that he had taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine but post that developed weakness. The senior musician had been unwell for the past few days. He finally passed away at 1 am last night.

Raam-Laxman worked with an orchestra band. They were discovered by Dada Kondke during the late ’70s. Such was their association with Barjatyas that Rajshri Productions had a special sitting room for them. They were Lata Mangeshkar’s favourite composers, too. They had their fair share of fame but did not really become a household brand like Laxmikant Pyarelal or other composers of their time. Laxman’s composition also earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

In 1976, Raam (Laxman’s his partner Surendra) died immediately after signing the film Agent Vinod. Laxman continued to retain Raam’s name in Marathi as well as Hindi films. In Marathi, they composed music for ‘Tumcha Aamcha Jamla’, ‘Ram Ram Gangaram’, ‘Bot Lavil Tithe Gudgudlya’, ‘Aali Angaavar’, ‘Aapli Mansa’, ‘Hich Khari Daulat’, ‘Deedh Shahane’, ‘Lake Chaaalli Sasarla’, ‘Devta’ among others.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed her condolences on the veteran composer’s demise and shared on Twitter, “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”

Rajshri Productions also mourned the demise of Raam Laxman, “Music Composer Vijay Patil a.k.a Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace.”