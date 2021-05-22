‘ Prime Minister will be telling people to clap and clang utensils to deal this’: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union government over the Covid-19 situation and Black Fungus infection. The Congress leader accused that there is shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to treat Black Fungus.

” It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the COVID pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is a shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clap and clang utensils”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.