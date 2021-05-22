‘ Prime Minister will be telling people to clap and clang utensils to deal this’: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union government over the Covid-19 situation and Black Fungus infection. The Congress leader accused that there is shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to treat Black Fungus.
Also Read: Prime Minister should provide larger amounts to Kerala and Maharashtra’
” It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the COVID pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is a shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clap and clang utensils”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.
???? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ???-??? ????? ????? ??????? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ?? ??, ?? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ?? ???? ??? ???
???? ????? ?? ??? PM ????-???? ????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??????
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021
