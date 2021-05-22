Red Fort violence was a planned conspiracy: Delhi Police

First Chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in relation to Crime Branch Red fort violence On 26 January, it is mentioned how a huge crowd gathered at the heritage site after deviating from the predetermined route. Tractor rally And the protesters attacked and snatched more than 500 policemen. The police claim that the devastation was part of a well-planned conspiracy.

In the final report of 3,324 pages filed on May 17 in the Tis Hazari court premises, a total of 16 people, including actor Deep Sidhu, have been arrested. The next date of hearing is May 28.

The accused have been booked under sections of IPC for rioting, attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault on policemen on duty, criminal conspiracy, violent robbery (of service weapons), destruction of evidence. Police had also introduced sections of Arms Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act in the FIR.

Of the 16 people arrested, three Maninder Singh, Khempreet Singh and Jabarjung Singh are still in judicial custody, while 13 are out on bail. These include Iqbal Singh, Mohinder Singh, Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu, Maninder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Maninder Jeet Singh, Harjot Singh, Akashpreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

While the Delhi Police refused to share the details of the chargesheet, the document claimed that a large number of farmers entered Delhi on the pretext of a tractor rally and headed towards the Red Fort. The protesters allegedly injured more than 500 policemen, of whom more than half remained hospitalized for days. He also hoisted the Sikh religious flag Nishan Sahib atop a tower.

Violence erupted at the Singhu and Ghazipur border around 8 am when protesters started breaking barricades and forcibly exiting before the Republic Day celebrations began. There was an uproar on the Tikri border as well and soon the protesters started their rally with the police in violation of the agreement to go the prescribed routes after 12 o’clock.

The protesters along the Singhoo border allegedly clashed with the police at Mukarba Chowk after moving away from the rally route and proceeded towards the Kashmiri Gate.

By 10 am, thousands of tractors had managed to enter Delhi, violating the mutually agreed terms and conditions for the rally. There were clashes in ITO as well. The police used mild force, including tear gas, and shut down the internet at many places until the farmers decided to leave in the evening.