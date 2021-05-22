Russia will give technology to produce Sputnik Vaccine to India

New Delhi: India will soon start producing the Russian made Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik. Russia has informed earlier that it will handover the technology to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in the country. The vaccine production will be gin India from August this year. This was announced by India’s envoy to Russia, DB Venkatesh Varma.

“For Sputnik, 1,50,000 doses plus 60,000 doses have been already supplied to India. By May-end, about 3 million more doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, the supply is expected to increase to 5 million and production in India expected to start in August,” said DB Venkatesh Varma.

“The present plan is that over 850 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine will finally be produced in India. Almost 65-70% of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, finally,” added he.

The Sputnik vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. The vaccine is y approved for distribution in Russia and then in 59 other countries. The Russian vaccine manufacturers have collaborated with Dr Reddy’s in India and has already supplied over two lakh doses to India.