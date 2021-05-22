Strong earthquake hits; Tsunami alert not issued

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted Indonesia. The earthquake hit Blitar district in the East Java province at 7.09pm on Friday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at 57 km southeast of Blitar district. The depth of the earthquake was at 110 km under the seabed.

No Tsunami alert has been issued in the region. Till now no reports of causality or injuries were reported. Only minor damage were reported in the area.

“Only ceilings and roofs fell down. Some cracks were also found in houses or buildings, but there were no reports of injuries or casualties,” A top official told Xinhua News Agency.