Tokyo Olympics: 148 athletes, 131 get Covid vaccine first dose; 17 fully vaccinated

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), as many as 148 athletes across all sports, including those who have passed for the upcoming Tokyo Games, have already taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

IOA president Narinder Batra said out of these 148 athletes, 17 got both the doses and 131 have taken their first shot.

Of these 148 athletes, there are many who have the potential to take part in the Tokyo Olympics which is opening on July 23.

Other than this, 13 Tokyo Paralympic-bound athletes have got their first vaccine shot and among them two have got both the doses. The Tokyo Paralympics opens on August 24.

The total number of athletes (including para-athletes), 163 of them have got at least their first dose till May 20

Providing the ‘vaccination status of Tokyo-bound Indian athletes and officials in the long list as on May 20’, Batra said 87 officials have got a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 23 are fully vaccinated.

For the Tokyo Olympics which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 90 Indian athletes across sports have so far qualified.

The NRAI said that the Olympic-bound shooters who are now training in Croatia will be vaccinated there as they are supposed to directly fly to Tokyo from there.

Among them, some have already got their first jabs in India before going for Croatia and they will get their second dose in that country.

Fencer Bhavani Devi got her first vaccination at her training base in Italy while weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is supposed to get her shots in the United States.