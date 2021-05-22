Woman in Jammu ends life, upset over engagement

Jammu: On Saturday, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide in the Narwal area, as she was made engaged to a man against her wish, police said.

A resident of Qasim Nagar locality, Rubika, dived from Gujjar Nagar bridge over river Tawi and hit the dry river bed about 90 metres below, they said.

She was hurried to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where doctors stated she was brought dead.

A case has been filed, and additional investigation is on to determine the motive behind her taking such an extreme step, the police said.

Citing the preliminary inquiry, the official said the woman was said to be upset over her engagement a few days ago.

After completing legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the woman’s family, police said.