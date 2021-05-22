‘Won’t be able to live without Didi’: BJP leader writes letter to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A former MLA of Trinamool Congress who joined BJP just ahead of assembly election in West Bengal has wrote a letter to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take her back in the party. Sonali Guha, a former leader of TMC has wrote the emotional letter to Mamata Banerjee.

“I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there. The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, ‘Didi’. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection,” Sonali Guha said a letter that she posted on her Twitter handle.

Sonali Guha was a four-time MLA of TMC. She quit TMC and joined BJP just ahead the assembly elections as she was denied a ticket by TMC.