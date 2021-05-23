Another state declares ‘Black Fungus’ as an epidemic

Dehradun: Another state in the country has declared ‘Mucormycosis or Black Fungus’ as an epidemic. Uttarakhand state government has declared the infection as an epidemic. Till now a total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus in Uttarakhand. In this, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Earlier many states in the country has declared the infection as an epidemic. States like, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared ‘Black Fungus’ as a ‘notifiable’ disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Black Fungus is detected among Covid-19 patients and people recovered from coronavirus infection. The infection is caused by fungal infection.