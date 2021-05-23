“Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes”: China Warns Australia

Beijing: China has warned Australia that for participating in a joint military exercise with Japan, USA and France. Chinese Communist Party has warned that Australian forces forces will be among the first to be hit.

“Australia’s military is too weak to be a worthy opponent of China, and if it dares to interfere in a military conflict, for example in the Taiwan Straits, its forces will be among the first to be hit. China does not really need to react to the exercise, since it is only a show that has little military significance ,” said Song Zhongping, a Communist Party military commentator.

Air defense exercise was also conducted in the ARC21, with the participation of JASDF F-2. Japan, France, U.S. and Australia, sharing the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” Vision, further enhanced cooperative relations and showed collaboration aiming at remote islands defense. — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) May 16, 2021

“Does anyone really think this joint drill aimed at putting pressure on China would really frighten China. This so-called joint drill has no impact at all on China. It only costs them fuel”, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Read Also: New study reveals the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines

#HMASParramatta has joined ?? @3D_Marine_Div, ?? @EtatMajorFR & ?? @jmsdf_pao_eng for #ExerciseARC off the coast of Japan. The @Australian_Navy frigate brings blue-water combat capabilities in support of amphibious operations, boosting our ability to collaborate in the region pic.twitter.com/lpuz2iVTHW — Commander Australian Fleet (@COMAUSFLT) May 19, 2021

Australia on last week joined Japan, the United States and France in in their “first ever” joint military exercise.