‘Black Fungus is turning deadlier as Covid’: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Randeep Guleria has said that the ‘Black Fungus or mucormycosis’ infection is turning deadlier as coronavirus infection. Till now more than 7000 people had died in the country due to the deadly infection. India has reported a total of 8,848 mucormycosis cases.

Gujarat reported 2,281 mucormycosis cases followed by Maharashtra (2,000), Andhra Pradesh (910), Madhya Pradesh (720) Rajasthan (700), Karnataka (5,00), Haryana (250), Delhi (197), Punjab (95), Chhattisgarh (87), Bihar (56), Tamil Nadu (40), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (27), Odisha (15), Goa (12) and Chandigarh (8).

Many states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakahnd has declared the infection as an epidemic.

‘Black Fungus’ is a rare fungal infection that is caused by a fungus named mucor, found on wet surfaces. The infection is mostly reported among COVID-19 patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and particularly among those who are suffering from diabetes and cancer. Medical experts have pointed to strong links between diabetes and infection.