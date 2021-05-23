Black fungus: Kerala reports four more deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more people have died due to black fungus in the state. Four persons who were undergoing treatment in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts died. Two are from Ernakulam district and two are from Pathanamthitta.

The deceased have been identified as two Pathanamthitta residents, a 50 – year – old resident of Aluva and a 77 – year – old resident of HMT Colony. One of the Pathanamthitta residents was treated at Kochi and the other at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. They died of an acute illness.

So far six black fungus cases have been reported in Ernakulam district. One of them is a 58-year-old native of North Paravur. He is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College and another at Mookkannur (45) at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Black fungus is caused by a group of fungi called mucomycetes, which are found naturally in the environment. Black fungus, which often appears on the skin, can even infect the lungs and brain. It can also cause vision loss.

One of the symptoms of black fungus is a black or bloody discharge from the nose. Symptoms of black fungus include nasal congestion or obstruction, pain, bruising, and swelling on one side of the face, toothache, tooth loss, blurred vision, jaw pain, skin damage, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.