Chhattisgarh: Viral video shows collector slapping youth for lockdown violation, later apologize.

Chhattispur collector of Surajpur district, Ranbir Sharma, had to tender an apology to a man he slapped for alleged violation of coronavirus restrictions after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Sharma, in the video, was seen assaulting the man by throwing his phone on the ground and allegedly giving orders to the police to beat the youth.

On orders of the collector, police have also filed an FIR against the boy for over- speeding the bike when intercepted by the police, under section 279 of the IPC.

The collector claimed that his action was in reaction to the alleged violation (by the youth) of the total lockdown imposed on weekend days in the Surajpur district. The man however said that he was following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Asked whether he filed any complaint about the incident, the distressed youth said: “The people usually approach the collector with their grievances against the lower rung officials but where does the hope of redress lay when it involves the district magistrate himself.”

“I sincerely apologise for Saturday’s behaviour. Never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person,” Sharma said but defended his actions as that of a government employee taking tough measures to contain the spread of the virus amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

The government, nor the opposition have reacted to the incident so far and no action has been taken against the collector.

Interestingly, this comes over a month after Tripura collector was reprimanded for his harsh actions to stop a wedding ceremony being held amid covid-19 norm violations.