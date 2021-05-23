Coronavirus curfew extended in Goa

Panaji: The state government in Goa has extended the curfew imposed in the state. The curfew was extended till May 31. The curfew was imposed in the state on May 9. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Also Read: Country to remove ‘except Israel’ from new passports

As per the new order, all shops will remain shut except those selling essential times and medicines. The shops selling essential items and pharmacies can from 7am to 1pm. Restaurant kitchens can operate between 7am and 7pm during the curfew period.

Goa has the second-highest positivity rate in the country, after Lakshadweep. As per union health ministry data, Goa’s Covid positivity stands at 37%.