Covid-19 Update: 1757 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has released the latest update regarding the coronavirus situation in the country. The Ministry has released the data of last three days.

As per the data released by the ministry, 1757 new coronavirus cases along with 1977 new recoveries and 26 deaths were reported in the country in the last 72 hours. Till now 210,364 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 194,950 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2265.

77 people were admitted in hospitals in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of people in hospitals has surged to 673. In this 238 were admitted in ICUs.