Covid-19 Update: 2.40 lakh new coronavirus cases reported in  India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. In the last 24 hours, 2,40,842 new coronavirus cases along with 3,55,102 recoveries and 3741 deaths due coronavirus infection were reported in the country.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 265,30, 132. The total recoveries mounted to 234,25,467 . The death toll has climbed to 2,99,266. At present there are 28,05,399 active cases in the country. Till now 19,50,04,184 people were vaccinated in the country.

Five states in the country had reported most number of cases. 58.83% of the new cases are reported from these five states. Tamil Nadu with 35,873 cases, followed by Karnataka with 31,183 cases, Kerala with 28,514 cases, Maharashtra with 26,133 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 19,981 cases.

