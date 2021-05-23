Covid-19 Update: 353 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 283 new coronavirus cases along with 353 new recoveries and 1 death were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 175 contacts of active cases and 108 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 215,443 . The total number of people recovered in Qatar surged to 210,942. The death toll is at 544. At present there are 3,957 active cases in Qatar.

Also Read: Country to remove ‘except Israel’ from new passports

There are 7 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 305. 5 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 150 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 13,575 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 3514 people were tested for the first time. Till now 19,95,242 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

31,337 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,293,240.