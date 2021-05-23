Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate has remained firm in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 96.4%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1067 new coronavirus cases along with 895 recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 322 were recorded in Makkah, 292 in Riyadh, 138 in the Eastern Province, 105 in Madinah, 54 in Jazan, 35 in Asir, 26 in Najran, 25 in Tabuk, 17 in Hail, 12 in Al-Baha, 5 in the Northern Borders region and three in Al-Jouf.

Till now 440,914 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 424,690 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7249. At present there are 8975 active cases in the country. In this 1344 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 12.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date