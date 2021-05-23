‘Crocodiles Are Innocent’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Prime Minister

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and Covid-19 situation in the country. The Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi mocked the emotional speech given by Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi said that crocodiles are innocent.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a chart on the global economic condition and pandemic situation. The chart showed India’s GDP at minus eight against 3.8 of Bangladesh, 1.9 of China and O.4 of Pakistan. In the same chart, India was shown suffering 212 deaths for each million of its population due to COVID-19 against 0.4 deaths in Vietnam and two in China.

Crocodiles are innocent. ??????? ??????? ???? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also mocked Prime Minister. Singh said that India needed a ‘sensitive leader’ not a ‘fake PM who spreads COVID via rallies and then cries’.

Earlier while addressing health workers in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional.