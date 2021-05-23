Cyclone Yaas updates: PM Modi to hold meeting with top officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level meeting in the wake of Cyclone Yaas. Home Minister Amit Shah and other top officials will attend the meeting. The central government has also issued a state of alert to the states in the wake of the cyclone.

Troops deployed more troops to cyclone-hit Odisha and Bengal. 10 special trains have been cancelled in the East Coast Railway area in view of the cyclone warning. The epicentre was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Yas is the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal this year.

According to meteorologists, the cyclone will not directly affect Kerala but heavy rains are likely. Yellow alerts have been issued in various districts in this regard.