Cyclone Yaas: Yellow alert in 5 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A warning has been issued that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will intensify. By Monday, low pressure is likely to turn into Hurricane Yas. Yellow alert issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Authorities have issued the yellow alert for Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha on Sunday, even as the State continued to receive torrential rain.

The second low formed in the Bay of Bengal. Within 72 hours, the low pressure will intensify and turn into a hurricane. But Kerala is not on the trajectory of low pressure. On the evening of May 26, the cyclone will hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The hurricane will be known as the Yas suggested by Oman. Rainfall will intensify in Kerala as well due to the impact of the cyclone.

In this context, a yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Rain warning has been issued for South and Central Kerala till the 26th. Heavy thunderstorms are forecast. Strong winds of 50 kmph to 60 kmph are also expected.