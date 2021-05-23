Cyclone Yass: Prime Minister holds review meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hold a meeting with top officials and union minister to review the preparations done to face the Cyclone Yass. The Prime Minister hold an online meeting with the union ministers and top officials and instructed them to work in to work in close co-ordination with states. Prime Minister asked the officials to ensure that all people living in the high risk areas are safely evacuated.

“Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that time duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and are restored swiftly. PM also asked officials to ensure proper co-ordination and planning with state governments to ensure no disruptions in Covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals”, said a statement issued by the PIB.

Also Read: “Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes”

“Prime Minister also spoke about the need to involve district administrations in the process of planning and preparedness for better learning from best practices and seamless co-ordination. PM directed officials that advisories and instructions on do’s and dont’s during the cyclone be made available in easy to understand and local language to citizens of the affected districts. PM spoke about the need to involve various stakeholders i.e. coastal communities, industries, etc by directly reaching out to them and sensitising them,” the statement added.