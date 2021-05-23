Hope all of this will end soon: Asha Negi on Covid crisis

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities have been doing their bit to spread positivity during these tough times. And, now actress Asha Negi has shared an uplifting message, urging people to not lose hope. The actress said that ‘Life is all about to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, and to be hopeful again.’

On her verified Instagram handle, the actress shared a note which reads: Life goes on, unmindful of beginning, end…crisis or catharsis, moving forward like a slow, dusty caravan of kochis (nomads).

Along with the shared photo, the actress wrote, “And hope…that’s one thing that never dies… Hope that all of this will end soon… Sending so much strength and love to people who lost someone recently, friends who are going out of their way to help people, trying to save lives, you guys are the real heroes, to all those people who are trying to do their bit in whatever way…But no matter what happens, Life goes on and it has to, and maybe that’s what life is all about.. to be, to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, to continue being, and to be hopeful again.”

On the professional front, Asha made her film debut with Anurag Basu’s 2020 directorial Ludo.