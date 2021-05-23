India to push to include Covaxin in the ‘Emergency Use List’ of WHO

New Delhi: The union government will make it sure that the Indian made vaccine, Covaxin to will be included in the Emergency Use List of World Health Organization (WHO). The union government has initiated the process for this. The union government has decided to help the Bharat Biotech to get clearances from both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Union’s European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A team lead by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and officials from the Health Ministry will held discussions with the Bharat Biotech representatives on Monday. The government has tasked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for this.

By getting this approval from WHO the vaccinated Indian nationals will not face travel restrictions. Also this will boost the export of the vaccine.