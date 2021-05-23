Jacqueline Fernandez donates raincoats to Mumbai Police ahead of monsoon

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently lent a helping hand towards the safety of the Mumbai force with raincoats and other safety guards. The Mumbai Police force extended their gratefulness to the actress for her generous contribution.

On their official Twitter handle, Mumbai police wrote, “As June is nearing, Mumbai is gearing up for the monsoons- so are we. Thank you @Asli_jacqueline and #YoloFoundation for your valuable contribution- this will help our personnel stay safe in pandemic as well as monsoons. #StongerTogether”

Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline and #YoloFoundation for your valuable contribution – this will help our personnel stay safe in pandemic as well as monsoons.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/8C9Gu0Vg4r — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 22, 2021

On the post, the actress replied,” I salute @MumbaiPolice for always being on their toes, doing their duty; come rain, come storm. Thank you for everything that you all do for us.”

Recently, she helped Pune Police by contributing to the Pune Police Foundation. The actress is doing as much as she can to help the people and health workers to face the devastating crisis across the country. She along with her YOLO foundation has been working round the clock to procure resources for those in need.

On the professional front, she will be seen next in Cirkus, Bhoot Police and Kick 2, Attack, and Bachchan Pandey.