J&K: 120-year-old woman received her Covid vaccine vaccine

Udhampur: The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi congratulates the centenarian at her home on Friday, as the 120-year-old woman has become a motivation for people living in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after she took a role in her isolated village to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

An army officer said, from an environment where vaccine hesitation has been observed among sections of the public, 120-year-old Dholi Devi got herself vaccinated on May 17 which will be able to change the mindset of the local population.

“Dholi Devi represents the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom and the entire village has now voluntarily come forward for inoculation inspired by her,” he said.

Addressing the reporters, Devi said she is 120-years-old and took the vaccination and fronted no problem at all.

“She got vaccinated at this age. She faced no problem and had no fever. Her appeal to all is to get vaccinated,”, her grandson Chaman Lal added.

Lt Gen Joshi, a Kargil War hero, fascinated by her drive, hurried to the house of Dholi Devi in Gar Katiyas village of Dudu tehsil in the district and admired the senior citizen in the presence of locals and top army officers.

According to the army officers, the centenarian has single-handedly motivated a whole village to make the vaccination drive a large success.

“Devi, who is 120-years-old, is a living legend and epitomises good health in a time in which even the young people are struggling to keep their immunity intact,” they said.