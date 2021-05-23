Mothers need not stop breastfeeding after Covid-19 vaccination: Centre on new vaccine rules

New Delhi: On Saturday, amid the doubts and talks on whether lactating women have to stop breastfeeding for a day or two after getting the Covid-19 vaccination, the Centre said that there should be no interference in breastfeeding because of the vaccine.

VK Paul, Niti Aayog (health) member said that there has been no such consultative, as there is no problem in breastfeeding after vaccination. “In no situation, breastfeeding should be halted even for an hour,” he said.

As Covishield and Covaxin were not tried on pregnant and lactating women in India, these groups were initially excluded from the government’s vaccination programme. Recently, the Centre has allowed lactating mothers to take Covid-19 vaccines as the government’s expert group has given a go-ahead to bring both these groups.

Doctors have already said that the Covid-19 infection does not spread from a mother to her newborn through breastmilk. However, it can transmit through the regular way of respiratory droplets. Hence, doctors have advised face masks or face shields for lactating mothers.