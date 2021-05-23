New study reveals the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines

London: A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccines are very much effective against the new variants. The study carried out by Public Health England (PHE) has revealed the effectiveness of vaccines.

As per the study, the vaccines are very much effective against coronavirus variants like B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant . The study found out that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant 2 weeks after the second dose, compared to 93% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.

2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant compared to 66% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant. Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2, 3 weeks after the first dose compared to around 50% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant