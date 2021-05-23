Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai makes important announcement

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has announced that it will add five new bus routes from June 1. Also one bus route will be cancelled. RTA has also improved 6 bus routes.

New bus routes:

>> Route 14 will start from Oud Metha and head to Al Safa, with a frequency of 20 minutes.

>> Route 23 will start from Oud Metha and head to Al Nahda 1 at a frequency of 30 minutes.

>> Route 26 will start from Oud Metha and head to Business Bay Bus Station 2 at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak time on (except on Friday).

>> Route F50, a Metro link service, will start from the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station and head to the Dubai Investment Park Complex 2 at a frequency of 30 minutes.

>> Route F51, also a Metro link service, will start from the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station and head to the Dubai Investment Park Complex 1 at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route improvements:

>> Route 20 will be extended to serve the Head Office of Fly Dubai at Warsan.

>> Route F09 will be converted into a circular one and will not serve Al Wasl Park.

>> Routes F14, F19A and F19B will be extended to serve the new Business Bay 2 Bus Station.

>> Route X23 will serve the Oud Metha Station during off-peak time.

>> RTA will also improve the timetables of 28 routes: Routes 20, 61D, 66, 91, 91A, 95, C03, C05, C18, E303, E306, E307, E307A, F03, F09, F14, F19A, F19B, F49, F50, F51, F55, F61, F70, X23, X25, X92, and X94.

Route cancellation:

RTA has cancelled C14 bus route. Passengers can take the alternative routes -14 and 23.