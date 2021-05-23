DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsMobile Apps

Telugu Film Producer and Publicist BA Raju passed away

May 23, 2021, 07:59 am IST

Hyderabad:  Popular Telugu producer and publicist BA Raju passed on May 21st night in Hyderabad at the age of  57 due to sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. His son B Shiva Kumar confirmed the news with a Twitter post. BA Raju’s sudden demise has come as a huge shock to everyone in the Telugu film industry. He was survived by his two sons, Boyidapu Arun Kumar and B Shiva Kumar. His wife and director B Jaya passed away in 2018.

His son Shiva Kumar took to Twitter to share the sad news with followers. He wrote, “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts (sic).”

Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, and several other Telugu actors, directors, and technicians who worked with him offer condolences and expressed their grief.

Here’s take a look,

Apart from promoting films and producing them, BA Raju also founded the popular Telugu magazine Superhit. He was the personal publicist for Mahesh babu and his family. In his career spanning four decades, BA Raju had worked on several films as a Public Relations Officer. He produced films such as Chantigadu, Premikudu, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Savaal, Vaishakam, and several others.

