Telugu Film Producer and Publicist BA Raju passed away

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu producer and publicist BA Raju passed on May 21st night in Hyderabad at the age of 57 due to sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. His son B Shiva Kumar confirmed the news with a Twitter post. BA Raju’s sudden demise has come as a huge shock to everyone in the Telugu film industry. He was survived by his two sons, Boyidapu Arun Kumar and B Shiva Kumar. His wife and director B Jaya passed away in 2018.

His son Shiva Kumar took to Twitter to share the sad news with followers. He wrote, “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts (sic).”

Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts. pic.twitter.com/QpNYpFW4t0 — Shiva Kumar B (@shivakumar2204) May 21, 2021

Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, and several other Telugu actors, directors, and technicians who worked with him offer condolences and expressed their grief.

One of the most positive souls, extremely sad to hear this news.. may his soul Rest in Peace?? my condolences to his family and loved ones?? pic.twitter.com/FthHv8RMq7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 22, 2021

Well wisher and a dear friend of mine for 37 years.. …RIP dear BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We will miss you ..The Telugu film industry will miss you!!? pic.twitter.com/RLStqWbtoA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2021

Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled.

You’ll be missed. Rest in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu ?? pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

Apart from promoting films and producing them, BA Raju also founded the popular Telugu magazine Superhit. He was the personal publicist for Mahesh babu and his family. In his career spanning four decades, BA Raju had worked on several films as a Public Relations Officer. He produced films such as Chantigadu, Premikudu, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Savaal, Vaishakam, and several others.