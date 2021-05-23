Ten policemen in Karnataka tested Covid positive, station sealed

Mangaluru: The second wave of Covid-19 has devastating effects across the country which shattered the country’s health infrastructure and also the lives of people. Every day millions of people are infected with the deadly virus. However, many health workers lost their lives in this fight. Here, a police station at Padubidri in the Udupi district of Karnataka has been sealed for 24 hours after 10 police officials tested positive for Covid-19, including the sub-inspector.

According to the sources, on Saturday, one of the policemen of the Padubidri station tested positive when he was subjected to the test after developed a fever. Eventually, all the personnel were tested and among them, 10 turned out positive. All the infected officers have been placed under quarantine.