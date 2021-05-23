Three Hizbul terrorists charge-sheeted in Kishtwar conspiracy case: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in connection with their involvement in the Kishtwar conspiracy case before the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

Officials in the agency said those who are included in the charge-sheet are Jaffer Hussain of Hunjalla in Kishtwar, Tanveer Ahmed Malik, a resident of village Tantna in Doda and Taraq Hussain Giri, a resident of village Pochhal in Kishtwar.

The charges will be abated against the other three terrorists involved in the conspiracy — Osama Bin Javed alias Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain alias Zahid — who were killed in different encounters with security forces between 2019-2020.

“The investigation has revealed that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen during the years 2018-2019 in Kishtwar. The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community,” a senior official of NIA said.

The officials said, in the charge sheet, the NIA has said that the accused persons Javed, Wani and Hussain were killed in clashes with security forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020.

“Accused Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents,” the NIA accused in the charge sheet.

On March 8, 2019, the case was originally registered at a police station in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the snatching of service weapons of the guard in charge of District Collector Kishtwar.

On November 2, 2019, the case was later taken over by the NIA by re-registering an FIR, the officials said, adding that the investigation in it continued.