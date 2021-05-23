Weapons recovered from terrorist hideout in Poonch

Srinagar: Troops continue to intensify inspections in Jammu and Kashmir. As part of this, weapons and several documents were seized during a search in Poonch on Saturday. The inspection was carried out jointly by the police and the army.

The inspection took place in Khasba village near the Line of Control. During the search, the security forces destroyed the hideout of the terrorists. An AK-56 rifle, ammunition from an AK-56 rifle, ammunition and two Chinese pistols were recovered from here. An FIR was registered in the incident. Kashmir police said the investigation was progressing.

On May 19, security forces conducted a search in Poonch and found weapons. Two foreign-made pistols and ammunition were found hidden in the vicinity of the house. The next day, two terrorists were arrested in Kupwara the next day during a search of an army vehicle.