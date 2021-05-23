Zimbabwe Cricketer reveals they have to glue their shoes back after each series

One of Zimbabwe’s promising cricketers Ryan Burl took to his social media handle to ask for sponsorship for his national team. He posted a heartbreaking image of one of his cricketing kits on Twitter and revealed financial constraints and in the absence of a sponsor, Zimbabwe men’s cricket team players are taking the field in the same ripped, worn-out shoes for their international matches for some time now.

Yesterday on May 22, along with the picture of his ripped shoes, while tagging a sports manufacturer, the Zimbabwean enquired if there’s a chance of them sponsoring and helping them get new shoes. His caption read, “Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series.”

Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series ? @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation pic.twitter.com/HH1hxzPC0m — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 22, 2021

The 27-year-old Burl has played 2 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 25 T20Is since making his international debut in 2017. A middle-order batter, so far, he has scored a combined 660 runs across formats.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket has witnessed an inglorious downfall in the past few years especially in the last decade. The African nation used to be one of the mighty teams back in the late 90s and early 2000s.