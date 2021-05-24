BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators to help India fight Covid-19

As to aid India’s fight against Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be donating 2000 oxygen concentrators of 10-litre capacity. India has been overwhelmed by the continuing second wave of the pandemic which has wreaked ruin over the country. India’s medical authority has been severely overburdened with lakhs of people testing positive on a daily basis and thousands losing their lives.

The country has been facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds, and important drugs and people are coming together on social media to help each other in these testing times. BCCI will be providing oxygen concentrators over states where there is a shortage of equipment.

At the time of announcing BCCI’s decision to provide the oxygen concentrators, Shah also advised everyone to get vaccinated and displayed assurance that the country will stay onward of the curve with the vaccination drive undertaken.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

In 2020, when the pandemic had first had its appearance felt across the world, BCCI had granted Rs 51 crore to the PM CARES Fund to assist the country in the fight against the pandemic. Many Indian cricketers have also come forward to make generous contributions in these difficult times.

A contribution to the Covid-19 fund-raiser was done by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma of Rs 2 crore which managed to raise over Rs 11 crore in just a week’s time. The fans of Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Pandya brothers, and Ajinkya Rahane have all come ahead to strengthen the country’s battle against the virus.