Cases of Black fungus reported from Salem district

Salem: In Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) 5 patients admitted have been diagnosed with Mucormycosis.

It was reported that 2 persons with black fungus symptoms, aged 47 and 50 from Salem and Namakkal districts respectively, died lately.

GMKMCH sources told that 11 more patients with symptoms of the disease are awaiting their test results. In a separate isolation ward with 30 beds, all confirmed and assumed cases are in treatment.

Currently, 15 out of 16 patients are under oxygen support. The patients all of whom, suffer from diabetes mellitus, hail from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

Valli Sathiyamoorthy, GMKMCH Dean, was not available for making remarks about the cases.