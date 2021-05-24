Commodity market: Gold prices hits record high

Mumbai: The price of precious metal-Gold- has touched a record high in May in Kerala. Gold prices remained high for the fifth day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 36,480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4560. Gold price reached at this price on May 20. On May gold has touched lower price of Rs. 35,040 per 8 gram. In the month of May gold price has surged by Rs.1440.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures surged by 0.24% to near four-month high of Rs.48519 per 10 gram. Silver rates mounted by 0.5% to Rs.71,440 per kg. In the previous session gold had declined 0.22% while silver had slumped 1.7%.

In international markets, gold inched higher to near 4-month high. Spot gold was up 0.2% at US dollar 1,883.21 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.4% to US dollar 27.64 while platinum climbed 0.6% to US dollar1,173.03.